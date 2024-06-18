ADVERTISEMENT

NEET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi ‘silence’

Updated - June 18, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly show that there has been organised corruption in NEET exam, said Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP-ruled States have become the “epicentre” of NEET paper leaks. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 18 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining "silence" on the NEET exam issue and asserted that his party is committed to strongly raising the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament for ensuring strong policies against paper leaks.

The former Congress president said the arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly show that there has been organised corruption in the examination in a planned manner and added these BJP-ruled States have become the "epicentre" of paper leaks.

"Narendra Modi, as usual, is maintaining silence on the tampering with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET examination," Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Also Read | Kapil Sibal demands probe by Supreme Court-appointed officials

"The arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly show that there has been organised corruption in the examination in a planned manner and these BJP ruled States have become the epicentre of paper leak," he claimed.

In the manifesto, the Congress had guaranteed to secure the future of the youth by making strict laws against paper leaks.

"While fulfilling the responsibility of the Opposition, we are committed to formulate such tough policies by strongly raising the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament and putting pressure on the government," he said.

Mr. Gandhi's remarks came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that even if there was "0.001% negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

NEET-UG 2024: Congress says ‘grace marks not the only problem’, calls for removal of NTA chief

Observing that students have to labour hard while preparing for these examinations, the apex court said the litigation pertaining to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination ought not to be treated as adversarial.

"Even if there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with," a Vacation Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti told the advocates appearing for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA conducts the all India pre-medical entrance test.

The Bench was hearing two separate petitions raising grievances, including on grace marks given to the students in the examination held on May 5.

