NEET paper leak case: Maharashtra ATS detains two teachers from Latur

Published - June 23, 2024 06:05 pm IST - Pune

They were released by the Nanded ATS team after several hours of questioning, but could be called for further questioning later, sources said

Shoumojit Banerjee

EOU personnel with NEET paper leak accused leave the LNJP Hospital after their medical test, in Patna on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

After arrests in Bihar, the thread of the investigation into the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) question paper leak has now extended to Maharashtra, with the Nanded branch of the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detaining two teachers on suspicion of involvement in the scam.

The teachers, Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jaleel Umrakhan Pathan, were detained from Latur district late Saturday night.

While sources said they were released by the Nanded ATS team after several hours of questioning, they could be called for further questioning later as further investigation is still on.

Latur is a major educational hub for students preparing for the NEET. According to the police, the suspects run private coaching centres. While Mr. Jadhav is a teacher at a Zilla Parishad School in Solapur district, Mr. Pathan is a teacher at Zilla Parishad School in Katpur village of Latur. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to take charge of the probe into the NEET-UG paper leaks after the Central government promised to protect the interests of the students.

