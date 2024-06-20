GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET paper leak: Bihar Deputy CM draws link to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Mr. Sinha claimed that the official associated with the RJD leader was in constant touch with Sikander Prasad Yadvendu, the arrested prime accused in the NEET row

Updated - June 20, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 03:29 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. File

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on June 20 claimed that the arrested prime accused in the NEET "paper leak" is linked to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and demanded an investigation into it.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Mr. Sinha claimed that the official was in constant touch with Sikander Prasad Yadvendu, the arrested prime accused in the case.

NEET row: Rahul Gandhi promises to take the voice of the youth from the streets to Parliament
Supreme Court says any negligence in conduct of NEET should be dealt with thoroughly

“The official associated with Yadav used to arrange accommodation for Sikandar at guest houses in Patna and other places. I have details of messages which the official had sent to the persons concerned for arranging accommodation for Sikandar,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said he has the mobile number from which those messages were sent.

Mr. Sinha said, "It needs to be thoroughly probed. Why is the RJD leader (Tejashwi Prasad) maintaining a stoic silence on this?"

Also read: Bihar police recover 6 post-dated cheques ‘issued for NEET question paper facilitators’

“There are reports suggesting that the accused was also associated with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, when he was in judicial custody in Ranchi,” he said.

The Economic Offences Wing of Bihar Police had last month arrested 13 people as part of its investigation into the alleged paper leak in NEET-UG 2024. The arrested accused included examinees, their parents and alleged mastermind Sikander Prasad Yadvendu.

Related Topics

education / medical education / entrance examination / medical colleges / politics / Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.