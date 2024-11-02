GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET, like Sanskrit, keeps the marginalised away from medical education: Udhayanidhi

Knowledge in Sanskrit was mandatory to enter medical education in the 1920s, which prevented the backward classes from enrolling, Tamil Nadu deputy CM says at a literature festival

Updated - November 02, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin addresses a gathering during ‘Hortus Art and Literary Festival’ in Kozhikode on November 2, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin addresses a gathering during ‘Hortus Art and Literary Festival’ in Kozhikode on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin compared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical entrance nationwide to Sanskrit language, on grounds that both are used as a tool to eliminate backward, rural, and underprivileged candidates from pursuing medical education.

Speaking on the topic ‘Literary Ethos in Dravidian Politics’ at Hortus, the art and literature festival organised by Malayala Manorama in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said that knowledge in Sanskrit was mandatory to enter medical education in the 1920s, thus preventing the backward classes from enrolling.

Hindi ‘imposition’

Mr. Stalin, the secretary of the youth wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), went on to explain how the Tamil people fought the attempt to impose Hindi education on them by latching on to their Tamil language-based pride. “For us Tamil is not just a means to communicate, but a voice of the community seeking recognition, dignity, and independence from Hindi imposition,” he added.

Recalling the success of the film industries in the South Indian States, he pointed out that none of the north Indian States had a film industry of their own and that their own languages had given way to Hindi.

He said that Tamil Nadu and Kerala had kept fascist and communal forces at bay because of the progressive politics that had been established here. Criticising the Union government’s continuing attempts to impose Hindi on the Tamil speaking people, he explained how the Governor got brickbats for evading Dravidian ideologies and participating in the ‘Hindi Month celebration’ on Doordarshan.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, writer Perumal Murugan, Dalit activist Kancha Ilaiah, and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali were some of the other speakers of the day.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:26 pm IST

