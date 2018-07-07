Next Story
NEET, JEE to be held twice a year, says Javadekar

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar.   | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

The same student can take the exam two times a year and the best score will be taken into consideration said the Union HRD Minister.

The JEE and NEET examinations will now take place twice a year, announced the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference on Saturday in New Delhi. “The National Testing Agency will conduct them this year. The same student can take the exam both times a year and the best score will be counted,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that all examinations under the National Testing Agency will be computer-based. “Computer centres will be set up where students with no access to computers can practise from August-end or September.”

