NEET Exam results : High-powered committee to analyse grievances of 1,600 students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided that a high-powered committee will analyse the grievances of 1,600 students who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 for admission into medical colleges.

The results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG were announced on June 4. Several aspirants have cited irregularities and are demanding a re-test. The issues that aspirants sought to address involved the alleged NEET paper leak incident in Bihar, alleged hidden grace marks, illogically high scores, an unexpected number of full scores, and very high cut-off scores.

Addressing a press conference, the Director General of the NTA, Subodh Kumar Singh, said that no paper leak happened this time as “question papers were shared on social media around 4.30 pm, two hours after the exam had started. We denied reports on May 6 that paper has been leaked. Integrity of examination was not compromised at all.”

“Only one question affected [the students] this time. So many questions are prepared, out of 1,563 students who were reassessed, 790 students qualified. 13 lakh students overall qualified. Those who have compensated with grace marks have not affected the overall percentage of marks.”

Over 23 lakh students appeared for NEET this year. The NTA received 13,373 challenges to the provisional answer key of one question in Physics. “Owing to differences in the old and new editions of NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbook, the subject experts held that two options be taken as correct in place of one option for the question,” the NTA has said.

The issue is only of 1,600 students, out of 4,750 centres only six centres have an issue:, Mr. Singh added.

According to Mr. Singh, the new committee under former Chairperson of the UPSC, will look into the issue of compensatory marks, and issues of candidates who have lost their time. The Committee will give recommendation and the NTA will come up with a report in limited time. The counselling and admission process will not be affected, he said.

“We had registered FIRs across the country, we will cooperate with police,” said Mr. Singh

A petition urging for the re-examination, signed by over 2,000 students, had alleged that there has been an unexpected number of full scores and a very high cut-off. “A total of 67 students scored a perfect 720 out of 720, which is highly questionable and not digestible. This has never happened. Usually, only three to four students score perfect marks,” it said.

On the issue of grace marks, the NTA Director General said “Grace marks formula is based on time loss, based on attempted questions. The maximum was 720, the lowest was -20, it depended on candidates.”

The 1,600 students that have asked for retest and compensation of marks, their issues will be addressed, he added.