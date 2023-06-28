NEET aspirant from Udaipur ends life in Kota hostel room

June 28, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

An 18-year-old medical aspirant from Udaipur allegedly ended his life in his hostel room in Vigyan Nagar police station area in Kota on June 27 morning, police said.

The teenager, preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly ended his life sometime in the intervening nights of June 26 and 27, they said. However, no note purportedly written by him was recovered from the hostel room, police added.

This is the 13th case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. In 2022, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were registered in Kota.

The deceased boy, identified as Mehul Vaishnav (18) and a resident of Salumbar in Udaipur district, had been preparing for NEET in a coaching institute in Kota for the past two months. He was living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area.

Vaishnav was alone in his hostel room as his roommate was away that night. When he did not come out of the room till late June 27 morning, others in the hostel informed the caretaker, who broke opened the door and found the boy dead.

The body was shifted to the mortuary at MBS hospital. His post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his family members, Vigyan Nagar police station Circle inspector (CI) Devesh Bhardwaj said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

Medical Advice and Helpline: 104 ( 24x7, Rajasthan)

Hope Helpline for Students: +91 0744 2333666 , +91 0744 2414141 ( 24x7, Kota)

