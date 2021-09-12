NEERI transfers RT-PCR tech to MSME Ministry

Saline gargle testing process is fast, cost-effective, says Institute

The Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has transferred the know-how of indigenously developed Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) for commercialising it, a statement said on Sunday.

The Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly and comfortable. It also provides instant test results and is well-suited for rural and tribal areas, given minimal infrastructure requirements, the Institute said.

NEERI is an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

“The know-how has been transferred to the Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), on a non-exclusive basis. This would enable the innovation to be commercialised and licensed to all capable parties, including private, government and various rural development schemes and departments,” the statement added.

The licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of easily usable compact kits.

In the light of the prevailing pandemic situation and probable third wave of COVID-19, CSIR-NEERI fast-tracked the know-how transfer process to potential licensees for its wider dissemination across the nation.

The ceremonial transfer of the Standard Operating Procedure and know-how of the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique was done in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 11.

“The Saline Gargle RT-PCR method needs implementation across the nation, especially in resource-poor regions like rural and tribal areas. This would result in faster and more citizen-friendly testing and will strengthen our fight against the pandemic,” Mr. Gadkari said.

The MSME unit had approached CSIR-NEERI for commercialising the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology developed by CSIR-NEERI, he added.