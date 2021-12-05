National

Neelam Rao appointed PF Commissioner

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 05 December 2021 22:54 IST
Updated: 05 December 2021 22:54 IST

The ACC approved Ms. Rao’s transfer from her current post, Director General (Training) in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

The Government on Saturday appointed Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Neelam Shammi Rao as the Central Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The ACC approved Ms. Rao’s transfer from her current post, Director General (Training) in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to the top post of the retirement fund body in the rank of Additional Secretary.

