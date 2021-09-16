Need ways to reintegrate women prisoners into society: CJI

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Wednesday highlighted the need to formulate programmes and services to reintegrate women prisoners into the society.

“Incarcerated women have to face, graver prejudices, stigma and discrimination, which makes their rehabilitation a tough challenge,” Chief Justice Ramana said during the 32nd Central Authority meeting of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The CJI added that, “as a welfare State, we are obligated to provide women prisoners with programmes and services that enable them to effectively reintegrate into the society, on an equal basis with men”.

The Chief Justice suggested certain measures for reintegration of the women prisoners into the society like non-discriminatory access to education and vocational training, and dignified and remunerated work.

Appreciating the work of the legal services authorities during the recently organised Lok Adalat on September 11, the Chief Justice congratulated them for disposing more than 29.5 lakh cases across 33 States and Union Territories.

Chief Justice Ramana laid emphasis on increasing access to justice.

The CJI stated that “although much has been spoken about increasing access to justice, the question remains as to how to ensure effective and substantive access to justice to all classes of people and how to meet these gaps”.

In this regard, he stressed that “it is time for us to be critical in our analysis and thinking”.

The Central Authority meeting was co-chaired by Supreme Court judge and Executive Chairman of NALSA, Justice U.U. Lalit.