National

Need to turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction through video conference on COVID-19, in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction through video conference on COVID-19, in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI/DD News

The Prime Minister was addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata over video conference

Insisting that the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said steps have to be taken to ensure that products imported from abroad are manufactured in the country.

The Hindu Explains | Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic relief package

Addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata over video conference, the Prime Minister said this is the time to make bold decisions and investments for the country to scale new heights.

“India’s goal of self-reliance has been paramount in the policy and practice of the country. The COVID-19 crisis gave us lessons on how to speed up efforts in that direction,” Mr. Modi said.

Also read: ‘Social vaccine’ is need of the hour, says Harsh Vardhan

The Prime Minister also said that people-centric, people-driven and planet-friendly development has become part of the BJP-led Central government’s governance.

“India is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19, including floods, locust attack, earthquakes...We have to turn crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat and take steps to ensure that products which we import from elsewhere are manufactured in India,” Mr. Modi added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 1:49:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/need-to-turn-covid-19-crisis-into-opportunity-pm-modi/article31801649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY