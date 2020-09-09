Need to support youth in their ‘fight’ for employment: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the youth are raising their voice over stalled recruitments, examination dates and new jobs, as she underlined the need for supporting their “fight” for employment.
“The youth of this country want to make their voice heard,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag ‘9 baje 9 minute yuvaon ki baat’ and ‘stop privatization save govt job’.
The youth are raising their voice over stalled recruitments, exam dates, appointments and new jobs, the Congress general secretary said.
“Today, all of us need to support the youth in their fight for employment,” she said.
The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government over the state of the economy and alleged rise in unemployment after the gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter this year as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.
