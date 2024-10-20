Need to stay prepared to tackle possibility of adversaries weaponising everyday tools, tech: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (October 19, 2024) called upon Indian military leaders to think critically to gain a “strategic advantage” in today’s ever-evolving geopolitical landscape, and said there was a need to stay prepared to tackle the possibility of adversaries “weaponising” tools and technologies.

“From drones and autonomous vehicles to artificial intelligence and quantum computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breath-taking pace. Our officers must understand these technologies and be able to harness them,” he said in his address at a convocation ceremony of National Defence College (NDC) here.

Mr. Singh urged the officers to become strategic thinkers who are capable of “anticipating future conflicts”, understanding global political dynamics and leading with both intelligence and empathy.

The Defence Minister urged the officers to have a firm grasp of geopolitics, international relations and the complexities of global security alliances as the decisions made by them can have “far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the battlefield” and into the realm of diplomacy, economics and international law.

He called upon them to think critically, adapt to unforeseen circumstances and leverage latest technological advancements to gain a “strategic advantage in today’s ever-evolving geopolitical landscape,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Singh underlined the need to stay prepared to tackle “the possibility of adversaries weaponising” the tools and technologies used by people on a daily basis.

”The mere thought that our adversaries exploiting the tools serves as a reminder of the urgency with which we must prepare for these threats. Institutions like the NDC must evolve their course curriculum to not only incorporate case studies on such unconventional warfare but also to drive strategic innovation,” he said.

The ability to “anticipate, adapt and respond will define our readiness” in the face of ever-evolving challenges, the Defence Minister said.

Warfare, today, has “surpassed the traditional battlefields” and now operates in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space and information warfare are as “critical” as conventional operations, he underlined.

“Cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can destabilise a whole nation without a single shot being fired. There is a need for military leaders to possess the ability to analyse complex problems and devise innovative solutions,” he said.

In his address at an event on Friday, Mr. Singh had said technology has “transformed” the conventional warfare into an unconventional warfare, and adoption of “unconventional ideas”, not yet known to the world, is the only way to progress while navigating this change.

At the MPhil convocation ceremony of the 62nd NDC course (2022 batch), he described the rapid technological advancements in today’s times as the “most crucial force” which drives the evolution of a future-ready military.

The Minister exhorted the defence officers to carry out an in-depth analysis on how best to leverage niche technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), which have the potential to revolutionise military operations.

He also stressed the need to decide on the “threshold level of the decisions AI is allowed to take”, highlighting the importance of human intervention, the statement said.

Increasing reliance on AI in decision-making processes can raise concerns of accountability and the "potential for unintended consequences", he said.

On the aspect of ethical dilemma faced by military leaders about the extent to which machines should make “life-and-death decisions”, Mr. Singh said academic learning in ethics, philosophy and military history will provide officers with the tools to handle sensitive subjects and make sound decisions.

He highlighted the critical role played by defence academic institutions such as the NDC in instilling the “moral framework” in future leaders to deal with the challenges of present-day warfare.

Mr. Singh also spoke of the government’s resolve of developing a technologically-advanced and agile military, capable of responding to emerging threats and safeguarding national security.

He said while efforts are being made to ensure that the armed forces remain future-ready and resilient, defence institutions like the NDC play a pivotal role in shaping the perspectives of military leaders and equipping them with the expertise necessary to handle the complexities of modern-day warfare.

The minister said the curriculum of academic institutions must "remain dynamic and adaptable" to ensure its relevance to practitioners in the field.

Singh described the challenges of modern warfare, ethical dilemmas and strategic leadership as not just topics for reflection but the "foundation" upon which the future of India's national security will be built.

Emphasising that learning must be a continuous process not confined to the duration of a course, Singh suggested introduction of online, short-term modules on critical subjects to extend the reach and impact of the NDC.

"This would allow more officers, irrespective of their geographical location or time constraints, to benefit from the knowledge and expertise offered by such a prestigious institution," he said.

The defence minister termed the extensive and well-established alumni network of NDC as an untapped resource that can play a pivotal role in this initiative.

Singh congratulated the officers of the 62nd NDC course who were awarded the MPhil degree, especially those from friendly countries. He termed them as a bridge between India and their respective nations.

The defence minister added that challenges and concerns shared during the course would pave the way for enhancing the collective security and prosperity in the region.

Defence Secretary-designate R K Singh, Commandant NDC, Air Marshal Hardeep Bains, Registrar, University of Madras, Professor S Elumalai, various senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and faculty members of the NDC were present on the occasion.

