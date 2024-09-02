GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Need to revive tourism in Wayanad, says Rahul Gandhi 

Mr. Gandhi also listed the necessary steps to bring the district back on its feet, including inter-departmental coordination on relief and rehabilitation and addressing the problem of inadequate compensation

Published - September 02, 2024 12:49 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said on Sunday (September 1, 2024) that it was essential to make a concerted effort to revive tourism in Wayanad and dispel the notion that it is a “dangerous” place in the aftermath of the recent landslides.

He was addressing a virtual meeting with some Congress leaders from Kerala and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Ms. Vadra has been nominated by the party to contest byelections from the seat, after Mr. Gandhi vacated it. 

In a post on social media platform X, along with a video clip of the online meeting on relief and rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, Mr. Gandhi said Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides.

“While there is still much to be done, it is heartening to witness people from all communities and organisations coming together in relief efforts,” he said. 

Mr. Gandhi said that it was important to note that the landslide was a localised event, limited to a specific area and did not impact the whole of Wayanad. “There is one crucial aspect I wish to highlight that will greatly aid the people of Wayanad — tourism. Once the rains cease, it is imperative that we make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in the area and encourage people to visit,” Mr. Gandhi said. 

Wayanad remains a stunning destination and will soon be ready to welcome tourists from across India and the world with all its natural charm, Mr. Gandhi added. “As we have done in the past, let us come together once again to support our brothers and sisters in beautiful Wayanad,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi also listed the necessary steps to bring the district back on its feet, including inter-departmental coordination on relief and rehabilitation and addressing the problem of inadequate compensation. Many people have lost their livelihood, which has been further impacted by the slowdown in tourism. 

