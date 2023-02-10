ADVERTISEMENT

Need to rethink traditional urban planning models: Hardeep Puri

February 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mr. Puri hoped that innovative instruments to help finance infrastructure development could be conceptualised by the Urban-20 forum, an engagement group of the G-20

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

There is a need to rethink traditional urban planning models in order to deliver the desired socio-economic outcomes for citizens, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on February 10, 2023.

Speaking at a meeting of the Urban 20 (U-20) — one of the engagement groups of the G-20 — Mr. Puri added that ensuring water security through better planning, policies and governance was the other critical challenge in the context of rapid urbanisation.

The Minister highlighted the importance of harnessing the economic potential of cities in a sustainable manner. He noted that the recently concluded COP-27 on climate change and COP-15 on biodiversity have reiterated the urgent need to enhance urban resilience, so that cities are better equipped to deal with global stresses and shocks.

Financing infrastructure

Comprehensive infrastructure development will also require a robust discussion on investments and financing, Mr. Puri said, addressing the U-20’s City Sherpa meeting in Ahmedabad through an audio-visual message. He expressed the hope that theU-20 could be a forum to conceptualise innovative financial instruments, even as concrete steps are taken to accelerate climate finance. “I am certain that this will be an area where considerable knowledge will be produced and shared in this year’s summit,” he said.

The U-20 brings together city sherpas, mayors and representatives from cities in G-20 countries to collectively deliberate key urban challenges and inform the G-20 negotiations. Ahmedabad is this year’s chair city for U-20.

