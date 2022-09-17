Need to reduce logistics cost to boost growth: Nitin Gadkari

Logistics cost in India as a percentage of GDP is 16%, which is very high, he said, adding that it is 10% in China and nearly eight per cent in the U.S. and Europe.

PTI Kolkata
September 17, 2022 15:00 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said there is a need to reduce logistics costs in the country, which are higher than that of China, the U.S. and European countries.

The idea is to make waterways a popular mode of transport for passengers and goods as this will help in bringing down the import cost of petrol and diesel, which is around ₹16 lakh crore for the country annually, he said.

"Our first priority is waterways, second railways, third road and lastly aviation. Bringing down logistics costs will help in generating employment in the country," he said at a programme organised by Young Indians and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Friday evening here.

Mr. Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said the Prime Minister Gati Shakti programme will help in coordination among various departments, and a common right of way will be developed.

"There is a need to connect rail and road transport with the waterways," Mr. Gadkari said.

More use of sustainable fuel, such as bio-diesel, bio-CNG, will help substitute imports of petrol and diesel, he said.

He also stressed on the need for more cultivation of sugarcane and bamboo for production of cost-effective fuels like ethanol and bio-ethanol, Mr. Gadkari said, adding that the move will curb pollution.

The Minister said the government wants a corruption-free system, which helps in fast-track decision making.

