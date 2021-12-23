Need to inculcate sense of duty in youth: PM Modi

They will hold positions of leaders in future, he says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said as India celebrates 75 years of Independence next year there was a need to inculcate a sense of duty in the youth that will hold positions of leaders in 2047.

Mr. Modi was addressing the second meeting of the national committee on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Central government’s year-long celebration of 75 years of Independence.

Mr. Modi said India was celebrating 75 years of Independence at a time the whole world was going through the pandemic. He said India should emerge as a “world leader in the post-COVID New World Order,” according to a Culture Ministry statement.

He said by the time India celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047, the current generation would be at the helm of affairs, so it was important to inculcate a sense of duty in them. He also said there should be no stone unturned “to pay respect to our freedom fighters and unsung heroes”.

The Culture Ministry said the national committee members who gave “inputs and suggestions” at the meeting included former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP president J.P. Nadda, singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Rajnikanth.