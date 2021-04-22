National

Improve oxygen supply, stop hoarding: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there was a need to increase production and improve distribution of oxygen as well as prevent hoarding, while chairing a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply in the country on Thursday.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Mr. Modi was briefed by officials about the steps taken in the past few weeks to improve oxygen supply.

Also read | SC wants national plan on COVID-19 situation, including on oxygen supply

“PM spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects: increasing production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities...He spoke about the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction...PM also stressed that the states should come down heavily on hoarding,” the statement said.

The PMO added that the Centre had allocated 6,822 metric tonnes/day of oxygen to 20 States whose demand was 6,785MT/day.

