Need to focus on developing dual-use technologies: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

04 October 2021 17:27 IST

India needs to focus on developing dual-use technologies for both military and civilian agencies and special attention should be paid to research and development for manufacturing state-of-the-art defence platforms, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on October 4.

He said the demand for military equipment is increasing around the world in view of global security concerns, border disputes and developments in the maritime sphere, and India must focus to enhance its domestic defence industry.

Addressing an event organised by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Mr. Singh said that no corner of the world is left untouched by the changes seen in areas of strategic affairs, military power, trade, economy and communication.

He, however, did not specifically elaborate on the changes that he was talking about.

“Countries around the world are focusing on military modernisation and demand for military equipment has gone up in view of global security concerns, border disputes and developments in the maritime domain,” Mr. Singh said.

“Today, when we are talking about private sector participation for development of defence equipment, it is our utmost concern to strengthen, equip and make them ready for the new role,” he added.

The Defence Minister underlined the need for giving special attention to research and development for manufacturing military equipment.

“We need to develop dual-use technologies so that both military and civilian sides benefit. We have to put special attention on research and development to provide state-of-the-art equipment to our armed forces,” he said.

Mr. Singh said work is underway with a focus on futuristic technologies like nano-technology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and robotic technologies.

“We have moved rapidly in the direction of not only meeting our domestic security needs but also exporting technology and equipment to foreign countries,” he said.