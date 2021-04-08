Need to document social service by Sikh community, says PM

NEW DELHI:

08 April 2021 17:56 IST

Mr. Modi spoke of the need to make the younger generation understand the lessons of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there was need for research and documentation about the social service aspect of Sikhism, while addressing a meeting of the high-level committee for the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Addressing the meeting via video conferencing, Mr. Modi spoke of the need to make the younger generation understand the lessons of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“He said that the organisation of activities should be such that not only the life and teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, but of the entire Guru tradition is propagated world over. Hailing the social service done by Sikh community and Gurdwaras all over the world, the Prime Minister said that proper research and documentation on this aspect of the Sikh tradition should be done,” a government statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others.