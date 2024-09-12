Need to diversify production lines of LCA to meet demand: IAF Chief

As the Indian Air Force (IAF) awaits deliveries of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A and India markets the fighter for exports, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has said there is the issue of matching up production capability with requirements. Mr. Chaudhari was addressing a press conference at the closing of Tarang Shakti, a multilateral air exercise, in Jodhpur on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who spoke at the event after a flypast by indigenous platforms, termed the exercise an effort to strengthen cooperation, coordination and trust with partner countries.

“Our present orders of 83 LCA-Mk1As, which will be followed up with 97 more, will definitely take a few years to fructify. The way forward is to diversify the production lines, have more public-private partnerships or joint ventures with private partners to have multiple weaponry lines as well as multiple production lines,” ACM Chaudhari said in response to a question from The Hindu. “That is the way we can catch up with our requirements and be able to export to other nations as well,” he said. While recommending PPP or joint ventures, he said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) should take the lead in any model evolved.

In February 2021, the Defence Ministry had signed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL for 83 LCA-Mk1A, a fighter more capable than the current LCA-MK1 in service. Following this, in August 2021, the HAL signed a $716 mn deal with GE Aerospace for 99 F404 aircraft engines and support services for the LCA-Mk1A. As per contract, three LCA-MK1A were to be delivered to the IAF in February 2024 and 16 aircraft per year for subsequent five years. However, the first LCA-MK1A is yet to be delivered due to engine delays from GE Aerospace which has cited supply chain issues. In this backdrop, the HAL has come up with an alternate plan to install used engines on the initial batch of jets as an interim measure if delays continue, as reported earlier.

In addition to the 83 Mk1A aircraft ordered and 97 additional aircraft to be ordered, a larger and more capable LCA-Mk2 is under development which will be powered by the GE F-414 engines. As of now, the IAF has committed to procuring around 120 LCA-Mk2. This makes at least 300 LCA variants are in the line up of orders for the near future.

Tarang Shakti

Curtains came down on Tarang Shakti, the largest multilateral exercise hosted by the IAF, on Thursday. France, Germany, Spain and the UK were part of the Phase-I, held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from August 05 to 14, in which 24 aircraft from the four countries, involving 700 personnel, undertook 205 sorties.

For Phase-II, from August 30 to September 14, eight countries - Australia, Greece, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lankan, UAE and the US - sent aircraft plus observers. In the Phase-II, 30 aircraft, including 25 fighters from seven countries involving 800 personnel, carried out over 800 sorties. Japan fielded three F-2 fighters while US deployed six A-10 Thunderbird close air support (CAS) aircraft, three F-16s in addition to force multipliers. Australia sent three EA-18G Growler aircraft and around 120 personnel. Including IAF’s deployments in the exercise, around 100 aircraft took to the Jodhpur skies in the Phase-II.

There were also 38 observers from 16 countries. An air domain awareness symposium was held on Wednesday with 52 participants from 27 countries. It was appreciated by the Chiefs of forces of the participating countries.

Noting the complexity of different communication protocols and data links during the exercise, the Air Chief said the biggest lesson from the exercise was the need to speed up procurement and set up a common datalink to be able to communicate with other countries using different systems.

Noting the hectic exercise calendar of various countries, ACM Chaudhari announced that Tarang Shakti would be made a biennial feature, “We need to deconflict with other exercises that take place across the globe so we can have more participating countries.”

Stating that Exercise Tarang Shakti underscores the growing stature of Indian armed forces, Mr. Rajnath Singh said the “resolve of making India Aatmanirbhar in Defence is demonstrated by Ex Tarang Shakti.”

He said the country has transformed from being only an importer of arms and equipment to a nation which today exports arms and equipment to about 90 countries. Later in the day, the Union Defence Minister inaugurated the International Defence and Aerospace Expo (IDAX-24).