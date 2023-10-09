Need to counter PM Modi’s attack that is “full of lies and falsehood,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tells Congress Working Committee 

October 09, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Asserting that a nationwide caste-based census is crucial to ensure effective participation of the weaker sections in welfare schemes, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on October 9 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking the Congress with “lies and falsehood” and urged party colleagues of building a counter-narrative.

“His [Mr. Modi] baseless attacks filled with “lies and falsehoods” on the Congress party will only increase in coming days. It is essential that we counter these falsehoods and create our own counter narrative,” Mr. Kharge said in his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The CWC, held at the All India Congress Committee, (AICC) headquarters, is discussing current political issues such as the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, demand for a country-wide caste census and the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

“As we approach the upcoming Assembly elections and General Elections, it is important that the party works with meticulous coordination and complete discipline and unity,” he said.

The Congress chief alleged that the Prime Minister hasn’t had the time to visit the strife-torn Manipur in the past five months but has been visiting election bound States. In that context, he charged the Prime Minister of spreading “falsehood”.

In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Mr. Modi had questioned the Congress’ formulation of jitni abadi utna haq or “rights of a caste/community in proportion to its numbers”. The Prime Minister had said the poor formed the largest chunk of the society and his government worked for them.

Mr. Modi had also accused the Congress of trying to snatch the rights of minorities as Hindus were the biggest group.

Countering such a narrative, Mr. Kharge said, “To ensure the rightful share and participation of the weaker sections in government welfare schemes, it is essential to have their socio-economic data”.

Speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Congress chief said his party will implement the Bill immediately by incorporating separate quota for OBC women, if the Opposition INDIA bloc comes to power in 2024.

He noted that the recent special session of Parliament passed the Women’s Reservation Bill without any consultation or deliberation with the Opposition parties. “This session became yet another example of the government’s distraction and diversionary tactics,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress chief listed out the various problems under the Modi government such as “back-breaking inflation, unemployment rate touching a 45-year high, disenchantment of the government with the new pension scheme and the misuse of agencies such Income Tax, CBI and Enforcement Directorate against the Opposition parties and sections of the media”.

“In 2024, we must strive to establish a government that addresses these grave challenges and cater to the marginalised, youth, women, farmers, and labourers,” Mr. Kharge said.

