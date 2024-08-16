GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Need to come out of silos of seductive civil service jobs: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Dhankhar urges the youth to explore opportunities beyond civil services, criticising coaching center ads in newspapers

Published - August 16, 2024 02:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
VP Dhankar asked the youth to look around for opportunities in other fields as well. File

VP Dhankar asked the youth to look around for opportunities in other fields as well. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Pointing to the “extravaganza of coaching centre advertisements” in newspapers, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday (August 16, 2024) expressed concern over the “seductive” draw of the civil services, urging them to look for “lucrative” opportunities in other fields.

Mr. Dhankhar was addressing the induction programme of the first batch of joint masters/LLM degrees in Intellectual Property (IP) Law and Management at National Law University, Delhi.

“...Now, I find the extravaganza of coaching centre advertisements overall in the newspapers... page one, page two, page three are filled up with faces of boys and girls who have made it. The same faces are being used by multiple organisations,” the Vice President said.

“Look at the extravaganza of these advertisements, the cost, every penny of that advertisement has come from those young boys and girls who are in pursuit of securing a future for themselves,” he added.

VP Dhankar asked the youth to look around for opportunities in other fields as well.

“The time has come, let us come out of the silos of seductive civil service jobs. We know the opportunities are limited but we have to look away and find there are enormous vistas of opportunities far more lucrative that enable you to contribute (to the nation) massively,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

He also urged the youth to rebuff and neutralise “forces that keep self-interest above the interest of the country.”

