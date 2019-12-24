Need “to co-opt experts in cyber security”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday there was a need “to co-opt professional experts in specific fields like cyber security”.

Delivering the 32nd Endowment Lecture of the Intelligence Bureau, he pointed to the interlinked challenges of human and weapons trafficking, cross-border infiltration, fake Indian currency notes (FICN), hawala transactions, drug trafficking and cyber threats.

Mr. Shah said the IB was the ‘brain’ of the national security apparatus and the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to wipe out terrorism, left-wing extremism and insurgency in the northeast in the next five years.

He asked the security agencies to accord special focus to securing the land and maritime borders, which he listed as challenges in the coming years in achieving the dream of becoming a $5-trillion economy.

He lauded the IB for ably tackling the challenges of national security, including busting of terror modules, in the last five years and tackling the northeast insurgency “very effectively” over the years.

Mr. Shah also stressed on coordination among security and intelligence agencies and asked the personnel for sharper intelligence analysis, along with a prompt phase-wise and time-bound strategy to address the security challenges.