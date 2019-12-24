National

Need “to co-opt experts in cyber security”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

‘Accord special focus to securing land and maritime borders’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday there was a need “to co-opt professional experts in specific fields like cyber security”.

Delivering the 32nd Endowment Lecture of the Intelligence Bureau, he pointed to the interlinked challenges of human and weapons trafficking, cross-border infiltration, fake Indian currency notes (FICN), hawala transactions, drug trafficking and cyber threats.

Mr. Shah said the IB was the ‘brain’ of the national security apparatus and the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to wipe out terrorism, left-wing extremism and insurgency in the northeast in the next five years.

He asked the security agencies to accord special focus to securing the land and maritime borders, which he listed as challenges in the coming years in achieving the dream of becoming a $5-trillion economy.

He lauded the IB for ably tackling the challenges of national security, including busting of terror modules, in the last five years and tackling the northeast insurgency “very effectively” over the years.

Mr. Shah also stressed on coordination among security and intelligence agencies and asked the personnel for sharper intelligence analysis, along with a prompt phase-wise and time-bound strategy to address the security challenges.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
ministers (government)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 5:16:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/need-to-co-opt-experts-in-cyber-security-amit-shah/article30384444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY