ADVERTISEMENT

Need relook at UN Security Council as current structure not working: Liz Truss

February 24, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Mumbai

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, she supported a greater role of India in the world body.

PTI

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss stressed the need to speed up the process of Ukraine’s NATO membership. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Friday stressed the need for a relook at the UN Security Council and supported a greater role for India in the world body.

Speaking at ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit in Mumbai, Ms. Truss also said there was a need to fast-track Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“We need to be on the front foot about freedom and democracy. Our adversaries like China and Russia are very good at promoting their economic model. They use misinformation and technology to communicate in all kinds of ways to the world,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“They also use the power of economic coercion to try and influence the way people think,” Ms. Truss said.

She said India's voice is going to be “incredibly important” being the world's largest democracy.

Ms. Truss said she is a great supporter of trading more with allies like India. “When I was trade secretary, I kicked off the free trade negotiations with India,” she said.

“I also want to see us work together with like-minded countries to create what I describe as an economic NATO,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US