Need relook at UN Security Council as current structure not working: Liz Truss

February 24, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Mumbai

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Friday stressed the need for a relook at the UN Security Council and supported a greater role for India in the world body.

Speaking at ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit in Mumbai, Ms. Truss also said there was a need to fast-track Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“We need to be on the front foot about freedom and democracy. Our adversaries like China and Russia are very good at promoting their economic model. They use misinformation and technology to communicate in all kinds of ways to the world,” she said.

“They also use the power of economic coercion to try and influence the way people think,” Ms. Truss said.

She said India's voice is going to be “incredibly important” being the world's largest democracy.

Ms. Truss said she is a great supporter of trading more with allies like India. “When I was trade secretary, I kicked off the free trade negotiations with India,” she said.

“I also want to see us work together with like-minded countries to create what I describe as an economic NATO,” she said.