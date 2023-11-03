November 03, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Strength does matter and strength of a nation is the most impactful defence and deterrent, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said while stating that one needs to be possessed with strength to be relevant and to secure proper global order. Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande noted that not only is the Cold War peace dividend “dwindling”, the world seems to be fracturing in myriad ways while terming India a ‘bright spot’.

They were addressing, on November 3, the inaugural two-day ‘Chanakya Defence Dialogue’ jointly organised by the Army and Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

“Peace is not an option. It is the only way. Its disruption leads to human misery and global challenges. There is need to seek peace at all costs - through ideation, advocacy, outreach, persuasion and dialogue - as also through strength, the later one being of extreme importance,” Mr. Dhankhar said. “In such a scenario the wisdom of such a world view is reinforced by the worrying turn of global events in recent times – more specifically, the expanding arc of conflict and the failure of deterrence, first in Ukraine and now in West Asia. It is worrisome that globalisation and economic interdependencies are failing to preclude conflict.”

Talking of India’s global engagements, Gen. Pande said, “In the military domain, we understand our role in the multilateral engagement architecture. We are keen to enhance the scope and scale of our joint exercises, interoperability, sub-regional perspectives and sharing of best practices, with our friendly foreign partner nations. To give a fillip to our defence cooperation outreach, we are establishing defence wings at new locations across the world. Our national resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence hardware, is also being enabled by a resurgent Indian defence industry.”

On the global situation, the Army Chief said new divisions are coming to the fore between the East and the West as also between the Global North and the Global South. The globalised world that we once applauded is now fraught with difficulties, he said noting that it is moving towards decoupling, de-risking and perhaps de-globalisation.

In this regard, he said technology is driving geo politics like never before, transforming, not only strategic competition but also war fighting. In fact, technology is emerging as a new strategic arena of geo-political competition, Gen Pande said even as grey zone contestations in non-traditional domains seems “to be expanding, so is the probability and arch of all out conflict.”

“Amidst such despondency it is my belief that India remains a ‘bright spot’. The nation’s resolve, resilience and diverse capacities were put through a severe test during the Pandemic,” he said adding not only, did we ride the storm rather well, the outreach through ‘Vaccine Maitri’ won universal acclaim. “An agile, resilient, consumer driven economy has enabled us to brave the economic downturn of the Russia Ukraine conflict.”

Talking of the dialogue, Gen. Pande said the Chanakya Defence Dialogue structured around six sessions intends to stir deliberations to address contemporary security issues. The envisioned outcome is to foster collaborative efforts to address global issues and pilot the course of comprehensive security within our neighbourhood and the Indo-Pacific with the prospective of ensuring the safety of the global commons.

