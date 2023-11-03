Need new approaches to revitalise diplomacy: Vice President Dhankhar

November 03, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said there was an urgent need to explore innovative approaches to strengthen deterrence and revitalise diplomacy for more effective conflict resolution.

Addressing the Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2023, the Vice President also underscored the paramount importance of achieving and upholding peace through a multi-faceted approach, combining ideation, advocacy, outreach, persuasion, and dialogue, while also being vigilant and prepared.

"Being prepared for war is a pathway to peace," he said, and emphasised that a nation's strength was the most impactful defence and deterrent.

Mr. Dhankhar also highlighted the significance of harnessing a nation's soft power and economic strength as integral components in enhancing the security environment.

He said the emergence of deep technologies like AI, robotics, quantum, semi- conductors, bio-tech, drones and hypersonics have re-written the very character of war.

"Prowess and mastery of these domains will determine the strategic haves and have nots of the future," Mr. Dhankhar said.

Referring to the ongoing crises in Ukraine and West Asia, the vice president expressed concern that despite globalisation and economic interdependencies, conflicts endure.

The skill of nations in converting economic surpluses into hard power is gaining importance, he said and stressed on the urgent need to explore innovative approaches to strengthen deterrence and revitalise diplomacy for more effective conflict resolution.

"National security today is an aggregation of myriad attributes and capacities - the military is just one part of the pie," he said and stressed on the need for diverse pieces to come together to create a robust power dynamic to find resolutions that can fit in the present environment.