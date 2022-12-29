Need national security, defence strategies before creating theatre commands: Gen. Naravane

December 29, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“It is essential to have a National Security Strategy [NSS], a National Defence Strategy [NDS] and a higher defence organisation in place and only then we can think of theatre commands,” former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane said on Thursday in important comments as deliberations continue on the reorganisation of the military into integrated theatre commands.

Stating that there was a major transformation underway, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said there were four key aspects to it, human resource management, modernisation and infusion of technology, rebalancing and reorganisation, and jointness and better integration.

“Theratrisation is not an end, it is only means to an end. And that end has to be specified first in the form of a NDS and the defence strategy has to in turn flow out of the NSS... Unless there is a NSS in place we just keep talking about theatrisation... it’s just putting the cart before the horse,” Gen. Naravane said delivering the 4th Gen K. V. Krishna Rao memorial lecture organised by the Army’s Mahar regiment and the United Service Institution of India. “Once we have a strategy, there needs to be an interface between the government which has made the strategy and commanders on the ground which is what is a higher defence on the ground.”

Elaborating, he said with a NSS, there was also need for a higher defence organisation which had to reflect the whole of nation approach and had representation of all concerned Ministries. Gen. Naravane spoke of theatrisation in the backdrop of the Malayan campaign and the fall of Singapore during World War-II.

No update

An apex level Defence Planning Committee chaired by the National Security Adviser was set up in 2018 which was to formulate a NSS and NDS but there has been no update on the progress.

Gen. Naravane said within the strategy that was laid down, there might be other diplomatic and political considerations which would limit the freedom of action which was given to the theatre commanders and also there might be other factors that the armed forces were not be totally in the know of, because of which the former Army Chief said such a higher defence organisation was very much required.

“Once these two pillars are in place, NSS, NDS and a higher defence organisation can we start thinking about theatre commands. The charter of these and the role that they have to play, that has to come from the top,” he stated, adding “we cannot on our own say we want to fight a two-front war. Has anyone said that or is it our own creation?.”

Further, he added, “Whatever is decided at the end of the day must be implemented wholeheartedly and the theatre strategy must take precedence over single service philosophy.”

On rebalancing and reorganisation underway, Gen. Pande said rebalancing was undertaken in the context of “strategic reorientation.” Reorganisation was more to right size, to get teeth to tail ratio right, he said, stating that they were looking at doing away lot of legacy institutions and establishment or reorganising them. “We are also looking at outsourcing non-core functions,” he added.

On jointness and integration, the Army Chief said the Army was fully committed to and fully supported evolving integrated theatre commands. “That is the way forward,” he added.