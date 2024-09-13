Need more manpower to run trains safely: Railway Board Chairman 

Days after taking charge as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, has raised concerns about the critical issue of manpower shortages in Indian Railways and sought additional staff “urgently” to ensure the safe operation of trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Kumar highlighted the exponential growth in railway infrastructure, particularly the increase in new lines and trains, and emphasised the need for the creation of new posts.

“For effective monitoring and execution of various projects, maintenance of new assets, and the smooth and safe operation of trains, there is an urgent requirement for additional manpower in Indian Railways,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar’s concerns are set against a backdrop of a series of major accidents resulting in multiple fatalities across the railway network over the past two years. Filling the large number of vacancies across various departments, especially in safety-related roles, has been a longstanding demand of trade unions.

He pointed out that creating new posts required approval from the Department of Expenditure, and noted the significant increase in capital expenditure by the railways - from ₹1.48 lakh crore in 2019-20 to ₹2.62 lakh crore in 2023-24. This increased spending had led to a substantial rise in assets, necessitating adequate manpower for reliable, and safe train operations.

To meet the ambitious targets set for 2030, more trains would have to be operated, which required increased manpower for both train operations and infrastructure maintenance. The creation and expansion of new assets and lines in the railways also necessitated adherence to all safety parameters for clearance by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that compliance with safety norms was paramount in train operations, outsourcing critical activities like maintenance of tracks, bridges, locomotives, coaches, wagons, and signaling equipment was not feasible.

Therefore, Mr. Kumar stressed the need for the Ministry of Railways to be granted authority to create non-gazetted posts in essential safety categories.

Underlining the urgent need for more manpower, Mr. Kumar noted that the number of locomotives increased from 11,739 in March 2019 to 15,564 in March 2024 which was a 59.86% increase. This growth was accompanied by a rise in the number of loco sheds, workshops, and running rooms (rest houses for train crews). Additional manpower was required to operate these locomotives for both passenger and freight trains and to maintain the associated assets as per the established standards.

Regarding passenger amenities, the number of escalators rose from 656 in March 2019 to 1,436 in March 2024, and the number of lifts increased by 196%. Electrification was completed over 63,456 kilometers of route, compared to 35,488 kilometers previously. On the revenue front, Indian Railways recorded a 40% increase in passenger earnings and a 31.40% increase in freight loading between 2019-20 and 2023-24, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.