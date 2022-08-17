Need more changes to guidelines: nurses

Nurses welcome Health Ministry’s draft guidelines but with reservations

The nursing staff point out that the guidelines need to take into account some of the basic flaws in the system that have to be corrected. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Nurses welcome Health Ministry’s draft guidelines but with reservations

Senior nursing staff have described the Health Ministry’s latest draft guidelines concerning working conditions of all categories of nurses in healthcare establishments, units and institutions as “a step in the right direction”.

Through the guidelines, the Government hopes to regulate work timing, standardised work environment, provide childcare support, while offering yoga-meditation and counseling services to the staff, among other facilities.

The nursing staff, however, point out that the guidelines need to take into account some of the basic flaws in the system that have to be corrected.

Nursing staff, from both private and government establishments, across India also indicated the absence of some basic infrastructure facilities in medical units. “There are medical units where water supply, disinfectants and other essentials are in short supply or even absent. The workload and staff shortage is another acute problem,” said a staff nurse who did not want to be identified. Comments on the guidelines can be submitted till August 30.

“Robust infrastructure, adequate nursing staff, controlling the influx of contract staff in essential services are areas that need immediate attention,’’ said Dr. Bimla Kapoor, chairperson of National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill 2020 and former director of Nursing School of Health Sciences, IGNOU.

Standardised pay, regulated work hours, adequate transport facilities, fatigue, rotation and transfers are some of conditions the guidelines hope to address.