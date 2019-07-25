Need long-term fiscal support to build Navy: Admiral Karambir Singh

A day after China released its defence white paper that laid emphasis on building a strong Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said the Navy had to wait and watch how it could respond “within the budget and constraints that we have.”

“It is not just the Chinese white paper; it has been said in the past also. Lots of resources have been shifted from other arms to the PLA Navy, obviously in line with their intention to become a global power. We have to watch that and see how we can respond within our budget and constraints,” Adm. Singh said on Thursday, in his first interaction with the media after taking over as Chief of the Naval Staff on May 31.

On the Navy’s budgetary constraints, Adm. Singh said long-term fiscal support was needed to build the force. “That is the only way we can plan,” he stated. He was speaking at a seminar on shipbuilding jointly organised by the Indian Navy and industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

On the proposed second Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-II), which has been on the drawing board for sometime but has not been approved by the government yet, Adm. Singh said he could not give any timeline.

“Our plan is to build a 65,000-tonne [aircraft carrier] with possibly electric propulsion and a Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) so that if we have three aircraft carriers we can have two operational at any given time,” he said, adding the plan to build an IAC-II was part of the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan 2012-27.

The country’s first indigenous carrier Vikrant is in an advanced stage of construction and expected to be commissioned by 2023.