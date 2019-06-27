Nearly three-fourths of districts in India receive less rainfall than normal

Close to 72.5% of the country’s districts received less than normal rainfall in the first 24 days of the ongoing monsoon season. In six States, more than 50% of districts received largely deficient rainfall, according to Indian Meteorological Department data.

Parts of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir are exceptions to this trend.

The map below depicts the difference between the rainfall received and the Long Period Average rainfall between June 1 and June 24 in 2019 for all districts.