Nearly three-fourths of districts in India receive less rainfall than normal

Photo for representation. By Vibhav Birwatkar

Close to 72.5% of the country’s districts received less than normal rainfall in the first 24 days of the ongoing monsoon season. In six States, more than 50% of districts received largely deficient rainfall, according to Indian Meteorological Department data.

Parts of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir are exceptions to this trend.

The map below depicts the difference between the rainfall received and the Long Period Average rainfall between June 1 and June 24 in 2019 for all districts.

image/svg+xml Valsad district in Gujarat received 33.5 mm of rain (normal: 260 mm) Tamenglong district in Manipur received 174.4 mm in the period (normal:1134.6 mm) Chennai district in Tamil Nadu received 5.9 mm of rainfall (normal: 56 mm)