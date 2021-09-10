Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry says that vaccination exercise is regularly reviewed and monitored by the government

Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 p.m. on Friday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, the Ministry said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Health Ministry said.