Nearly 60% adult population fully vaccinated, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi:

23 December 2021 11:33 IST

Besides, around 89% of India’s adults have been administered the first dose, according to Health Ministry officials.

More than 60% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

“Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now,” he said in a tweet.

With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. This has been achieved in 1,47,94,783 sessions.