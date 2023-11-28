Nearly 20 lakh individuals have so far participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: I&B Ministry

November 28, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nearly 20 lakh individuals have so far participated in the nationwide Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand’s Khunti on November 15, according to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

Stating that the campaign was emerging as a beacon of transformative change towards national development across India, the Ministry on Tuesday said the public participation reflected an equal and enthusiastic representation of both men and women.

“Having covered more than 7,800 gram panchayats thus far, the Yatra is fostering a sense of collective purpose and commitment among communities. Over 16.23 lakh individuals have taken a pledge to work towards a viksit (developed) nation,” it said, adding that one of the most remarkable facets of the campaign was its profound impact on healthcare.

The Ministry said: “Through the establishment of 5,470 health camps across 995 gram panchayats, the Yatra has extended vital healthcare services to over 7,82,000 individuals. The health-related achievements stand as a testament to the proactive approach taken during these camps. Nearly 10 lakh Ayushman cards have been generated since the launch of the yatra, providing crucial access to healthcare facilities for many.”

Additionally, it said, the screening for tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, hypertension, and diabetes had reached commendable numbers, with significant referrals made for further evaluation and care.

“Beyond healthcare, the yatra’s focus on welfare schemes and policies has been equally impactful. More than 21,000 individuals enrolled in the PM Ujjwala Yojana on the inaugural day itself, emphasising the success in disseminating information and encouraging active participation in government initiatives,” said the Ministry.

Over 50,000 people have shared their experience with respect to the ‘transformative’ impact of government schemes in their lives. “The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reflects the collaborative efforts of citizens and the government to achieve inclusive development,” it said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra urban Information, Education, Communication vans in the national capital, as part of the campaign in the urban areas. It aims to spread awareness and achieve saturation of relevant Union government welfare schemes.

Members of Parliament from Delhi, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma Sahib Singh were present on the occasion, along with other dignitaries.

