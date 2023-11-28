HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly 20 lakh individuals have so far participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: I&B Ministry

The Ministry on Tuesday said the public participation reflected an equal and enthusiastic representation of both men and women

November 28, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with BJP MPs during flag off ceremony of the yatra, in New Delhi on November 28, 2023.

Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with BJP MPs during flag off ceremony of the yatra, in New Delhi on November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Nearly 20 lakh individuals have so far participated in the nationwide Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand’s Khunti on November 15, according to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

Stating that the campaign was emerging as a beacon of transformative change towards national development across India, the Ministry on Tuesday said the public participation reflected an equal and enthusiastic representation of both men and women.

“Having covered more than 7,800 gram panchayats thus far, the Yatra is fostering a sense of collective purpose and commitment among communities. Over 16.23 lakh individuals have taken a pledge to work towards a viksit (developed) nation,” it said, adding that one of the most remarkable facets of the campaign was its profound impact on healthcare.

The Ministry said: “Through the establishment of 5,470 health camps across 995 gram panchayats, the Yatra has extended vital healthcare services to over 7,82,000 individuals. The health-related achievements stand as a testament to the proactive approach taken during these camps. Nearly 10 lakh Ayushman cards have been generated since the launch of the yatra, providing crucial access to healthcare facilities for many.”

Additionally, it said, the screening for tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, hypertension, and diabetes had reached commendable numbers, with significant referrals made for further evaluation and care.

“Beyond healthcare, the yatra’s focus on welfare schemes and policies has been equally impactful. More than 21,000 individuals enrolled in the PM Ujjwala Yojana on the inaugural day itself, emphasising the success in disseminating information and encouraging active participation in government initiatives,” said the Ministry.

Over 50,000 people have shared their experience with respect to the ‘transformative’ impact of government schemes in their lives. “The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reflects the collaborative efforts of citizens and the government to achieve inclusive development,” it said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra urban Information, Education, Communication vans in the national capital, as part of the campaign in the urban areas. It aims to spread awareness and achieve saturation of relevant Union government welfare schemes.

Members of Parliament from Delhi, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma Sahib Singh were present on the occasion, along with other dignitaries.

Related Topics

national government

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.