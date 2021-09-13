Nearly 16 lakh students write NEET

The examination was held in more than 3,800 centres across India and abroad

Nearly 16 lakh students wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, attempting to secure admission into undergraduate medical and dental programmes across the country.

The examination was held in more than 3,800 centres in 202 cities in India and abroad, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place to prevent infection. In several centres, separate rooms were provided for students who tested positive.

The National Testing Agency conducted the examination in a single offline session, using pen-and-paper mode, with papers available in 13 languages.

For the first time, NEET had an extra 20 questions, in addition to the 180, so that students had some choice unlike in the previous years. The total marks would be out of 720. The concession was on account of the pandemic and the reduced syllabus.

Balaji Sampath, founder, Aha Guru, who coaches students for NEET, said that at some centres, students were not allowed to work out sums beside the questions. It would help if students were provided rough papers.