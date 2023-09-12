Nearly 1.6 lakh one-stop shop for PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras farm inputs operational; number to reach two lakh soon: Mansukh Mandaviya

September 12, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Around 1.6 lakh PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) — a one-stop shop for fertilizers, seeds and farm equipment — have become operational across the country and will soon reach a two lakh figure, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on September 12 said.

On July 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PMKSKs, saying these one-stop centres for farmers will pave the way for their prosperity.

Last year, the Central government decided to convert retail fertilizer shops in the country into PMKSK in a phased manner. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops, run by companies, cooperatives and dealers are planned to be converted into PMKSK.

"At present, there are 1.6 lakh PMKSKs operational across the country. It is helping farmers as they are getting seeds, fertilizers and equipment at one shop. The number of PMKSKs will further increase and will reach two lakh soon," the Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister told reporters in New Delhi.

Mr. Mandaviya was replying to a query after virtually addressing more than 1,000 farmers at 500 PMKSKs from seven States — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

He interacted with a few farmers from these States and they informed that PMKSKs have helped them a lot in purchasing farm inputs. Mr. Mandaviya said there is more than one PMKSK in each block across the country.

"PMKSK will soon become an institution for farmers' prosperity and not merely a one-stop centre for all agriculture needs," he said.

These PMKSKs provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements), and testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; and information regarding various government schemes.

Apart from selling seeds and fertilizers, Mr. Mandaviya asked PMKSK operators to run programmes for creating awareness about government schemes, new seeds as well as technologies available in the markets and other advisory services related to weather forecast and market price intelligence of various crops.

The Minister said these PMKSK operators should promote the use of nano-liquid urea and nano-liquid DAP among farmers and discourage farmers from using chemical fertilizers as well as pesticides that directly and indirectly affect our health.

