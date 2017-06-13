NDTV rebuts government statement on violations

Days after government released an unsigned document that the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the premises of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the proprietors of NDTV, were an “off-shoot of continuing investigation by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate since 2011,” the media house said on Tuesday that “the anonymous leaks, released as an unsigned document” were “an evidence of the subterfuge involved.”

“The government says it is looking into undisclosed income of NDTV of ₹1,100 crore… There is absolutely no undisclosed income. NBC, one of America’s largest and oldest TV networks (and a subsidiary of General Electric or GE at that time) invested $150 million in NDTV in 2008. Five years later, India’s income tax authorities bizarrely — without any evidence — said the $150 million investment was a sham transaction, NBC/GE were involved in round tripping and NBC/GE acted as a front for money laundering. The Indian IT department did not have — and has yet to supply — any evidence to back these wildly dangerous accusations against GE, which is a major U.S. investor in India. The fact that the IT Department is making wild and baseless allegations is obvious with it seeking multiple adjournments to prevent the Tax Tribunal from determining the merits of the case. The CEO of GE, Jeffrey Immelt, meets the Indian PM regularly. So our IT department is alleging that India’s PM meets a round-tripper, who acts as a front in sham transactions.”

Holding company

The government statement also said NDTV had raised the money in shell companies, which had “no real business and no employees.”

“NDTV Networks was a holding company — not a shell company. This holding company owned significant assets/subsidiaries... For reference — NDTV Convergence, which even today runs and owns all of NDTV's digital assets including its website, app, mobile sites and social media accounts. How can you call this ‘no real business’ or a shell company? The authorities are indulging in defamation. RBI recognizes holding companies as legitimate entities — they are not shell/sham companies,” the television channel said.

On the government statement that NDTV had set up a number of other entities in foreign locations and then wound them up, the latter said, “These companies were set up keeping in mind NDTV’s intention in the mid-2000s to become a global media company and to list NDTV Networks for an IPO. The structure adopted was in absolute compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.”

In response to the statement that NDTV had raised funds through unidentified entities in foreign , the television channel said, “This is another lie by the Gang-of-Four-Liars.