NDTV invites VCPL to join application to Income Tax Department over shares

Adani Group unveiled plans last week to control a majority stake in NDTV

A microphone of NDTV is placed on a tripod along a roadside in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

New Delhi Television Ltd said late on Wednesday that it had invited Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to join its application to Income Tax authorities regarding provisional attachment of the television channel’s shares in 2017.

NDTV said in a statement its shares held by parent RRPRH were provisionally attached by the Income Tax authorities in 2017.

NDTV and Adani Group have locked horns in public after the group, run by India’s richest man Gautam Adani, unveiled plans last week to control a majority stake in the news network.