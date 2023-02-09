ADVERTISEMENT

NDRF personnel rescue six-year-old girl in earthquake-ravaged Turkey’s Gaziantep

February 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian Army has set up a 30-bed field hospital in Turkey and also sent a 99-member specialist medical team to attend to the earthquake victims

The Hindu Bureau

NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue and relief operations at Gaziantep in Turkey on February 9, 2023. Photo: Twitter/PIBHomeAffairs via PTI

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday rescued a six-year-old girl in the earthquake-ravaged Turkey’s Gaziantep.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the NDRF for the rescue operation, tweeting: “Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost”.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said through its Twitter handle: “Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity...Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a six-year-old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today.”

As part of its humanitarian and disaster relief efforts, India has dispatched Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft with relief material, a 30-bed field hospital, and rescue and a 99-member specialist medical personnel to Turkey. Medical supplies in an IAF C-130 transport aircraft have also been dispatched to Damascus.

The MHA had earlier said that two teams consisting of 101 NDRF personnel had been sent, with a contingent led by Commandant Gurminder Singh, and doctors and paramedics. “The teams are self-contained in all respects and will assist the local authorities of the Türkiye in relief and rescue operations,” said the Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday said that India would extend “all possible assistance”.

