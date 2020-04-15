NDRF launches 24/7 helpline to provide assistance to people during lockdown

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said it has launched a round-the-clock helpline, over phone and social media, to provide assistance to the needy during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The helpline, 9711077372, can be contacted by phone or through WhatsApp, it said.

The federal force can also be reached for help by tagging its Twitter handle @NDRFHQ, or emailing ndrf-helpline@gov.in.

“All possible help will be rendered in coordination with the local administration,” an NDRF spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic but indicated easing some curbs after April 20 in areas which are not hotspots to allow some select necessary activities .

The helpline is being operated from the force’s headquarters in Delhi.