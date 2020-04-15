National

NDRF launches 24/7 helpline to provide assistance to people during lockdown

A file photo of NDRF personnel helping migrants amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A file photo of NDRF personnel helping migrants amid the coronavirus outbreak.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said it has launched a round-the-clock helpline, over phone and social media, to provide assistance to the needy during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The helpline, 9711077372, can be contacted by phone or through WhatsApp, it said.

 

Also read: Coronavirus | Over 8,800 ‘dignity kits’ distributed by NDRF to people affected due to lockdown

 

The federal force can also be reached for help by tagging its Twitter handle @NDRFHQ, or emailing ndrf-helpline@gov.in.

“All possible help will be rendered in coordination with the local administration,” an NDRF spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic but indicated easing some curbs after April 20 in areas which are not hotspots to allow some select necessary activities .

The helpline is being operated from the force’s headquarters in Delhi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 6:08:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ndrf-launches-247-helpline-to-provide-assistance-to-people-during-lockdown/article31347754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY