NDRF can now deploy vehicle equipped with WiFi, VHF

June 29, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - KONDAPAVULURU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, will press into service a new vehicle which will have facilities to provide uninterrupted internet, VHF and other services during emergencies.

The vehicle with an antenna and 7.5 kva inbuilt generator will be helpful to the force during floods, cyclones and in forests to take up search, rescue and rehabilitation operations, said Commandant Zahid Khan.

“We got the four-wheeler from the NDRF headquarters recently. The vehicle has Very High Frequency (VHF) communication system, internet and satellite communication facilities,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“When teams are deployed in flood-affected areas, the vehicle mounted with antenna will help in better communication between ground staff and higher-ups,” said vehicle in-charge P. Muni Krishna.

Trained force to operate the vehicle

Trained force have been deployed to man the vehicle, which has computers, VHF sets, surveillance cameras outside the van and output power facilities, the Commandant said.

“It is a big problem for the NDRF teams if they do not have uninterrupted power and communication during emergencies and operations. We can now talk to the team members through video calls, can send and receive data and communicate with the force deployed in the operation up to a distance of 25 km,” Mr. Khan said.

“During the Godavari floods last year, the teams carried out rescue and relief operations on the riverbed, island habitations and in the Agency areas in West Godavari and East Godavari districts. We need uninterrupted power supply for cutting trees and for shifting victims. The new vehicle will help the force a lot,” said Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta and Akhilesh Chowbey.

“The force has successfully conducted trials in taking up rescue and relief operations with the automatic satellite communication vehicle. Performance of the emergency responder was good,” Mr. Khan said.