NDMA starts testing emergency cell broadcast tech

August 18, 2023 02:51 am | Updated August 17, 2023 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started testing the emergency cell broadcast technology developed by C-DOT that will alert people at the time of natural disaster, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The sample test message with the title, 'Emergency alert: Severe', was sent to subscribers on Jio and BSNL networks on Thursday.

C-DOT Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Upadhyay told PTI that the technology is currently available only with a foreign vendor and hence C-DOT is developing it in house.

"The cell broadcast technology is under development. It will be implemented by NDMA for sending out alert at the time of disaster directly on the mobile phone screens. It is currently being tested on Jio and BSNL network," Mr. Upadhyay said.

He said that there are various versions of the cell broadcast messages that are required to be developed to propagate through telecom networks.

"The trials will be conducted at pan-India level," Mr. Upadhyay said. Android phone users on Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea network said that they have received the message.

Message received by subscribers read: "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies." The messages were sent in both Hindi and English languages.

