NDFB factional leaders may contest in Assam election

Leaders of the factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) may contest in the coming elections in Assam, along with the other signatories to the Bodo Peace Accord.

The signatories are expected to hold a convention in Kokrajhar, the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on February 7 for celebrating the signing of the accord.

Some 2,850 members of the four NDFB factions are likely to lay down arms before Mr. Modi. This would follow the ceremonial surrender of 1,615 members of these factions on January 30.

“People want us to take the responsibility of the BTC administration and ensure that the clauses of the accord are implemented. We are thus thinking in terms of joining politics,” said Promod Boro, president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), one of the signatories to the accord.

Mr. Boro, however, did not spell out whether the NDFB, the ABSU and other organisations would form a party to take on the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which has been ruling the BTC since 2003 and is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The elections to the BTC are expected by April.

Most of the BPF leaders were members of the disbanded Bodo Liberation Tigers that rivalled the NDFB for space during its extremist phase.

If the ABSU takes the lead in forming a party, it will steal a march over the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that has been toying with the idea of a “political alternative” to the BJP, its regional ally Asom Gana Parishad and the Congress. The AASU and its affiliates have held these parties responsible for letting the “anti-Assam” Citizenship (Amendment) Act happen. On January 23, the opposition to the Act saw the birth of a party, Asom Gana Mancha, which hopes to cash in on the “sentiments” against the Act.