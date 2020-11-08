‘NDC was almost shut down two years after inception’, says Air Marshal D. Choudhury

NEW DELHI

08 November 2020 20:10 IST

The prestigious National Defence College marks its diamond jubilee

Just two years after being set up in 1960, the National Defence College (NDC) was almost shut down in 1962 after the then Defence Minister V.K. Krishna Menon got furious when participants suggested during a discussion at the institute that there could be a war with China. It was another visit later in 1963 by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru which ensured that the institute continued, said Air Marshal D. Choudhury, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC) recalling the early days.

The institute is now much sought after across the world and is set to increase its intake from 100 to 120 course members by 2022 with most new slots going to friendly foreign countries, Air Marshal Choudhury said in an interview to The Hindu as the premier institute celebrates its 60th anniversary.

“In 1962, then Defence Minister V.K. Krishna Menon visited NDC for a talk. It’s there in our book called the Lamp of Wisdom. There was a heated discussion and people brought out that there could be war with China. He was furious that NDC was encouraging such kind of thoughts which was not in sync with what was happening in the world apparently,” Air Marshal Choudhury said. Later, India and China fought a short but brutal war.

Advertising

Advertising

In 1963, there was actually no course for six months, he said, till Lt Gen Bahadur Singh, the founding commandant met Mr. Nehru somewhere and requested him to come and visit the institute.

Nehru visited NDC along with the Defence Minister and during the course of the visit, it was mentioned to him that NDC had actually predicted the war and it had put up the whole thing to the Government, which turned out to be a fact later, Air Marshal Choudhury said. “That’s when apparently the PM made a comment to the Defence Minister that is why the NDC must continue. That is how we had a second lease of life,” he said.

Last week the institute celebrated its diamond jubilee virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has conducted most of the course this year virtually.

“By March 16 we sent everyone home just before the lockdown; by March 31 we were online. Thereafter, we continued the entire course online, without any break or any losses except the study tours,” Air Marshal Choudhury said.

A series of changes have been undertaken recently to qualitatively improve the syllabus and as part of it, the institute is going to get a Chair of Excellence. To give institutional capacity continuity to the institute, Air Marshal Choudhury said the President of India is going to announce a Chair of Excellence on November 11 which will allow them to get one member who will become a sort of resident mentor and ensuring continuity in the syllabus.

“Initially we worked the terms for three years but may be review it after two years.. It will be as per standard University guidelines,” he said.

With increasing intake, the NDC also took the initiative to increase the number of instructors and mentors. The strategy and the strategic leadership part of the course has also been expanded as also the media interaction and media capsule.

“Earlier it was just two day affair, now it is a three and half day affair and also part of the strategic gaming exercise,” Air Marshal Choudhury said adding, they have “qualitatively improved everything.”

The NDC, one of the few such institutions across the world, has Memorandum of Understanding will all other NDCs and holds a seminar once every three years.

NDC has also assisted Sri Lanka in setting their own NDC. A team from Sri Lanka visited NDC and went through their syllabus and practices.

Talking of the culture at the NDC Air Marshal Choudhury said it was the “crucible of strategic leadership” and added, “There is no use of rank or position and everyone is on first name basis. This institute builds strong bonds… We build a lot of friends in places.”