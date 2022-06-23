NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu meets Modi, Venkaiah Naidu and Amit Shah

PM Modi said her candidature for the post of President has been appreciated across India by all sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu during a meeting in New Delhi on June 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PM Modi said her candidature for the post of President has been appreciated across India by all sections of society.

The National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday soon after arriving in the national capital.

Mr. Modi said her candidature for the post of President has been appreciated across India by all sections of society.

She is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday, with Mr. Modi tipped to be the first proposer. A host of senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and functionaries from other parties supporting her bid, are also set to be among the proposers.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, "Met Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding." She will also meet a host of senior leaders and then embark on a nationwide campaign, urging different political parties to support her bid.

Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/4WB2LO6pu9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2022

If elected, a strong possibility given that Ms. Murmu (64) already has the support of a majority in the electoral college, she will be the first tribal person to be the President of India.

The Opposition has fielded former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.

Murmu meets Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah

Ms. Murmu also called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi.

Mr. Naidu's wife Usha received Ms. Murmu at the portico of Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Accompanied by Union minister Virendra Singh, Ms. Murmu was with the Naidus for nearly 30 minutes.

Ms. Murmu also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after she arrived in the national capital from Odisha.

"Met NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and conveyed best wishes to her. The tribal society is feeling very proud by the announcement of her name. I am sure her administrative and public experience will benefit the whole country," Mr. Shah tweeted in Hindi.