NDA stands for ‘No Dissonance Allowed’, says Chidambaram

He was reacting to the Centre’s rejection of Environmental Performance Index

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should be called No Dissonance Allowed government, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday after the BJP-led government rejected the Environmental Performance Index (EPI).

On Wednesday, the Centre had called the EPI “unscientific” and rejected the report that placed India at the bottom of 180 countries on the basis of 40 performance indicators across 11 category issues to evaluate countries on climate change, environmental health and ecosystem vitality.

The EPI is a collaborative effort between Yale and Columbia universities to provide tools towards meeting UN goals of sustainable development.

“NDA Government is well known as the ‘No Data Available’ Government. Now it is the ‘No Dissonance Allowed’ Government. That is why it rejected the Environmental Performance Index that placed India at the last place among 180 countries,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

The veteran Congress leader pointed out that the Narendra Modi government had earlier rejected the World Health Organisation (WHO) report on excess COVID-19 deaths as well as the Global Hunger Index.

“Modi Government should realise that the world will not dance to tunes of the BJP/RSS,” he added.