NDA spokespersons resolve to have a common strategy for most issues in the media

August 12, 2023 03:58 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Friday, the BJP and its alliance partners in the NDA appeared to be getting ready for the poll season ahead with a media workshop held in New Delhi, and a resolve for all alliance partners to coordinate and share information and form joint responses as far as media coverage was concerned.

The workshop was attended by spokespersons of almost all NDA constituents and was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan and the valedictory address was given by BJP president J.P. Nadda. The main organisers of the meet was the BJP’s media cell.

“It was resolved during the workshop that all of us will have to communicate within the alliance and have a common line or response on various issues. This requires synergy, coordination and more communication and some sort of mechanism will be worked out to enable this in the future,” said a spokesperson from one of the NDA parties.

Different sessions were held to discuss talking points and how to emphasise them vis-a-vis the media, and many of these sessions were presided over by Union Ministers like Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Anupriya Patel who also heads the Apna Dal (Sonelal), NDA leaders like Tamil Maanila Congress chief G.K. Vasan and Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party, as well as BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Amit Malviya.

Material on nine years of work by the Modi government was discussed as well as common strategies for narrative building.